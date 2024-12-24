Jason Isaac — American Energy Works
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Time to End the EPA’s Endangerment Finding
New emails reveal how the 2009 ruling was driven by politics, not science
Mar 12
•
Jason Isaac
11
Share this post
Jason Isaac — American Energy Works
Time to End the EPA’s Endangerment Finding
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Pipelines to Prosperity: The Untold Story of the American Energy Industry
Pipeline Companies’ Investments in American Communities
Mar 5
•
Jason Isaac
6
Share this post
Jason Isaac — American Energy Works
Pipelines to Prosperity: The Untold Story of the American Energy Industry
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
February 2025
The virtue signaling myth of ‘green’ energy
The term “green” has been weaponized as a branding tool to push a radical energy transition that is anything but clean, sustainable, or just.
Feb 18
•
Jason Isaac
6
Share this post
Jason Isaac — American Energy Works
The virtue signaling myth of ‘green’ energy
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
January 2025
States hold the key to crushing the climate cartel for good
The green dream collides with the hard truths of supply, demand, and physics
Jan 30
•
Jason Isaac
and
Brent Bennett
7
Share this post
Jason Isaac — American Energy Works
States hold the key to crushing the climate cartel for good
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
Wall Street Wants You To Believe It’s Backing Away From ESG. Reality Paints A Different Picture
Financial institutions across the world are engaging in the height of hypocrisy, publicly renouncing controversial groups while continuing to uphold its…
Jan 26
•
Jason Isaac
6
Share this post
Jason Isaac — American Energy Works
Wall Street Wants You To Believe It’s Backing Away From ESG. Reality Paints A Different Picture
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
A Cautionary Tale of Agriculture Policy
Confirmation Hearing for Agriculture Secretary Nominee Brooke Rollins
Jan 23
•
Jason Isaac
3
Share this post
Jason Isaac — American Energy Works
A Cautionary Tale of Agriculture Policy
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
American Airlines Held Liable for ESG Investing in 401(k) Plan
'BlackRock’s proxy voting focused on ESG priorities'
Jan 10
•
Jason Isaac
10
Share this post
Jason Isaac — American Energy Works
American Airlines Held Liable for ESG Investing in 401(k) Plan
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
December 2024
Coal for Christmas: A Gift the World Desperately Needs
This Christmas morning, 750 million people will wake up wishing for coal in their stockings.
Dec 24, 2024
•
Jason Isaac
6
Share this post
Jason Isaac — American Energy Works
Coal for Christmas: A Gift the World Desperately Needs
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
November 2024
Rejecting Extremism: Why Voters Chose American Energy and Common Sense
President Donald Trump’s overwhelming victory on Election Day was another signal that the American people want to embrace affordable American energy and…
Nov 29, 2024
•
Jason Isaac
4
Share this post
Jason Isaac — American Energy Works
Rejecting Extremism: Why Voters Chose American Energy and Common Sense
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Once Swedish, Now Finnish: Northvolt Powers Down with Bankruptcy
How the China-Driven ESG Agenda is Crushing Institutional Investors and the Automotive Industry
Nov 24, 2024
•
Jason Isaac
7
Share this post
Jason Isaac — American Energy Works
Once Swedish, Now Finnish: Northvolt Powers Down with Bankruptcy
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
BREAKING - Liberty Energy CEO Nominated to be Secretary of Energy
Chris Wright to Lead Department of Energy
Nov 16, 2024
•
Jason Isaac
11
Share this post
Jason Isaac — American Energy Works
BREAKING - Liberty Energy CEO Nominated to be Secretary of Energy
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
Derailing the Green New Scam Starts in South Dakota
Save America, Stop Corporate Welfare: Vote NO on RL 21
Nov 4, 2024
•
Jason Isaac
9
Share this post
Jason Isaac — American Energy Works
Derailing the Green New Scam Starts in South Dakota
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
© 2025 Jason A. Isaac
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts