Jason Isaac — American Energy Works

Jason Isaac — American Energy Works

Home
Notes
Archive
About

February 2025

January 2025

States hold the key to crushing the climate cartel for good
The green dream collides with the hard truths of supply, demand, and physics
  
Jason Isaac
 and 
Brent Bennett
3
Wall Street Wants You To Believe It’s Backing Away From ESG. Reality Paints A Different Picture
Financial institutions across the world are engaging in the height of hypocrisy, publicly renouncing controversial groups while continuing to uphold its…
  
Jason Isaac
3
A Cautionary Tale of Agriculture Policy
Confirmation Hearing for Agriculture Secretary Nominee Brooke Rollins
  
Jason Isaac
3
American Airlines Held Liable for ESG Investing in 401(k) Plan
'BlackRock’s proxy voting focused on ESG priorities'
  
Jason Isaac
2

December 2024

November 2024

Rejecting Extremism: Why Voters Chose American Energy and Common Sense
President Donald Trump’s overwhelming victory on Election Day was another signal that the American people want to embrace affordable American energy and…
  
Jason Isaac
1
Once Swedish, Now Finnish: Northvolt Powers Down with Bankruptcy
How the China-Driven ESG Agenda is Crushing Institutional Investors and the Automotive Industry
  
Jason Isaac
3
BREAKING - Liberty Energy CEO Nominated to be Secretary of Energy
Chris Wright to Lead Department of Energy
  
Jason Isaac
2
Derailing the Green New Scam Starts in South Dakota
Save America, Stop Corporate Welfare: Vote NO on RL 21
  
Jason Isaac
4
© 2025 Jason A. Isaac
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture