Why You’re Here

We are inundated with misleading news from everywhere, our social media, television, work, etc. And the news is mostly bad, depressing, even downright apocalyptic. But the reality is, affordable and reliable energy is necessary for human flourishing. Energy powers our lives, from the moment we wake up, to the moment we go to bed, and even while we sleep. Energy makes everything in our lives possible.

Jason Isaac of the American Energy Institute exposes the market-distorting policies imposed by our government that increases the cost of everything while attempting to bring optimistic news about energy. From condensing all that negative news from the media into what you really need to know, to offering commentary that prioritizes human well-being instead of political correctness, to explaining messaging tips on how to speak the positive instead of repeating the negative, we hope this community changes the way you think about energy, the environment, climate change, and human flourishing around the world.

About Jason

The Honorable Jason Isaac is the Founder and CEO of the American Energy Institute. A recognized voice in the energy policy landscape, Jason has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business, CNN, and other national news programs. His commentaries have been featured in prominent outlets such as Fox News, Fox Business, The Hill, The Washington Examiner, The Daily Caller, and more.

Before founding the American Energy Institute, Jason—a fourth-generation native Texan—served four terms as the State Representative for Hays and Blanco counties in the Texas Hill Country. During his tenure, he was a key member of the Energy Resources and Environmental Regulation committees, among others. Over eight years, Jason successfully advanced legislation to lower taxes, strengthen election integrity, enhance public education, safeguard Second Amendment rights, protect local groundwater resources, and defend private property rights. His leadership earned recognition for his commitment to limited government, as well as his ability to champion conservative principles while collaborating across the aisle to craft responsible solutions for Texas’ future.

Most recently, Jason served as Director of Life:Powered, a national initiative of the Texas Public Policy Foundation aimed at increasing Americans’ understanding of energy issues. In this role, he led efforts against the weaponization of capital targeting American energy producers, drafting the foundational language for what became Texas Senate Bill 13 (SB13) in 2021. He also oversaw groundbreaking research on the economic impacts of the “Green New Scam,” grid policies, electric vehicle subsidies and mandates, and America’s global leadership in clean air advancements.

Jason is a proud graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University. He resides in Central Texas with his wife, State Representative Carrie Isaac, and their two sons.