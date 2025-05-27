Jason Isaac — American Energy Works

B Apple
1dEdited

As a Louisiana resident this is interesting to see since I didn’t hear about it at all. I’m not a NOLA resident but am only about an hour away.

Our grid is primarily natural gas and luckily the penetration of intermittent sources has not been as extensive as some other states. Wind doesn’t exist here and solar is a very small amount of generation. There are a few plants that are dual-fuel, including one near me called Big Cajun 2, that burns gas or coal depending on pricing and other factors.

Dolet Hills is very far away from New Orleans so I’m not sure if this can be tied directly to that retirement. However, Entergy in this area has been pumping and talking about “clean energy” more aggressively since Biden got in office back in 2020. The rhetoric has tamped down a bit and they are aware of the reliability crisis looming but I really hope they get serious about hardening our grid and putting some real dispatchable resources back in the mix.

Sorry to ramble but I appreciate information about my area. Thank you!

Suzie
8h

With this event, the one in the Iberian Peninsula and more and more now being reported from a variety of places, hopefully they will serve to only hasten the demise of the entire Climate Change religion of lunacy.

Dear Lord, please!

