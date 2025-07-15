Jason Isaac — American Energy Works

Suzie
3d

A return to sanity has never felt as possible as it does now!

God’s speed President Trump!

And keep up your tireless fight Jason! It is bearing fruit.

Urs Broderick Furrer
1d

Because, as you note, we have already met the air quality standards that improve human health, the Ecofacsists and green grifting NGOs had to find something else to justify the billions in donations they receive from guilt ridden billionaires. That something else was “climate change,” and it’s the perfect vehicle because the climate is always changing and thus they can always raise more money. Unlike clean air and water, stopping climate change can never be achieved, thus guaranteeing them decades of donations.

