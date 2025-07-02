🎥 How Trump Can Kill the Green New Scam—And Why He Should

American Energy Institute Economist, Trisha Curtis, and I were honored to be joined by Steve Milloy in breaking down the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that has rattled Washington. Billions in so-called “green” subsidies. Lobbyists and corporations elbowing for handouts. But if you think the fate of America’s energy future hinges only on Congress, you’re missing the entire story.

In our latest episode, Trisha and I were joined by Steve Milloy—energy policy veteran, legal fellow, and former Trump transition advisor—who explained something you won’t hear on cable news:

👉 President Trump can end the Green New Scam spending with the stroke of a pen.

No congressional votes. No Senate filibusters. No endless committee debates.

How?

Because the EPA’s endangerment finding—the shaky legal foundation propping up the entire renewable subsidy machine—can be terminated immediately. As Steve put it:

“Trump today could end the spending. Just don’t issue the checks. Get rid of the endangerment finding, and don’t issue the checks. Whatever Congress says—who cares?”

But ending the Green New Scam isn’t just a legal question—it’s an economic imperative.

Trisha Curtis, economist and CEO of PetroNerds, joined us to lay out exactly what’s at stake if these subsidies remain in place. She made it clear:

Every dollar spent propping up unreliable wind and solar ends up in your utility bills.

Subsidies entrench dependency on Chinese components manufactured with forced labor and cheap coal-fired power.

The more renewables crowd into the grid, the higher your costs and the greater the risk of blackouts.

“No one is getting up on TV and explaining clearly that your energy bills are going up because wind and solar are getting shoved into your grid,”Trisha warned. “If we can stop that, we can take your energy bills down. We can get natural gas and coal into your grid and we can lower your energy costs.”

Meanwhile, corporations and lobbyists are lining up to defend the subsidies—because they’re the only ones getting rich.

We also covered:

How $1.2 trillion in green pork is distorting markets and driving up inflation.

Why “green jobs” are a mirage hiding economic inefficiency and higher prices.

Why China loves America’s renewable addiction—and how it’s making us strategically vulnerable.

What happens next in the House—and whether Trump will act decisively.

If you care about energy freedom, economic security, and honest debate, this is a conversation you don’t want to miss.



