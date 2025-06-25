Join Trisha Curtis, economist for the American Energy Institute and CEO of PetroNerds, and me — the Carbon King — for a straight-shooting breakdown of the most consequential energy policy developments happening this week. We’ll be on LIVE on THURSDAY, June 26 at 2:00 PM Central for a no-nonsense livestream as we break down the top threats and opportunities shaping U.S. energy dominance.

⚡ Topics We’ll Cover:

Global Conflict & Energy Markets How instability abroad is exposing the danger of unreliable energy systems.

Iranian Oil Sales to China What do these sales mean for global markets, U.S. production, and the future of “drill, baby, drill”?

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act A bold push for energy freedom — will the Senate get it done before July 4?

Coal Plant Retirements Paused Over 40 U.S. coal plants are staying online — a big win for energy security. What does this mean for the coal market?

Hosted by the American Energy Institute, this is a must-watch conversation for anyone who cares about energy sovereignty, economic strength, and national security.

Tune in. Share widely. Let’s liberate American energy!