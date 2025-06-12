The 2016 Paris Climate Accord is more than a bad deal — it is a globalist straitjacket that President Trump has rightly called a “rip-off.”
But even though Trump has pulled America out of it (twice), Paris still haunts our national security, our economy and the president’s “energy dominance” agenda. Despite Trump’s unwavering commitment to withdrawing from this “unfair, one-sided” pact and his condemnation of Biden’s rejoining as a “disaster,” powerful interests — big oil, big tech, manufacturers and industrial electricity users — are perpetuating the accord’s influence….
Click here to read my latest for The Hill.
Trying to figure out the mindset of Congressional Republicans is like trying to understand that of the Neanderthals!
What exactly don’t they get about the deadly danger to this country all these “Green schemes” pose to this nation - and the world?!
They dilly-dally, quibble and squabble about a subject and facts that any eighth grader can clearly understand.
I don’t buy the “timidity” argument. How can one be timid after doing the simple math and thus subsequently the obviously right thing. It leaves one with no other assumption to make than that there is massive corruption involved. That offers even less comfort.
The Republicans are turning out to be our veritable Achiiles heel when it comes to saving this country from certain ruin. And not just on this issue - a host of them.