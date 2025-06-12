Jason Isaac — American Energy Works

Jason Isaac — American Energy Works

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Suzie's avatar
Suzie
4hEdited

Trying to figure out the mindset of Congressional Republicans is like trying to understand that of the Neanderthals!

What exactly don’t they get about the deadly danger to this country all these “Green schemes” pose to this nation - and the world?!

They dilly-dally, quibble and squabble about a subject and facts that any eighth grader can clearly understand.

I don’t buy the “timidity” argument. How can one be timid after doing the simple math and thus subsequently the obviously right thing. It leaves one with no other assumption to make than that there is massive corruption involved. That offers even less comfort.

The Republicans are turning out to be our veritable Achiiles heel when it comes to saving this country from certain ruin. And not just on this issue - a host of them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Isaac
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture