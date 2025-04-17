Jason Isaac — American Energy Works

Jason Isaac — American Energy Works

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Suzie's avatar
Suzie
6d

How they get away with these tactics stuns me. It is delusional and suicidal/homicidal lunacy to deprive the country and its people of the energy they so desperately need to survive and thrive.

It also smacks of a conspiracy, under the guise of their equally delusional ESG agenda, designed to obstruct the efforts of the administration in reversing course on the entirety of the so-called “green new deal” and its abject failure to deliver on any of its stated goals.

And worse, as a result of insanely pursuing such a fantastical agenda as ESG, for years, it has literally plunged the country to the brink of not just a state of national emergency over all things energy related, but also one which threatens the very stability of the US economy as well.

These people need to be taken down, and taken down hard.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Urs Broderick Furrer's avatar
Urs Broderick Furrer
6dEdited

Outstanding. Have you noticed that in the last year or so, the formerly middle of the road WSJ has morphed into the mouthpiece for those that support the farce and lie that is the “energy transition“? Not a day goes by when there isn’t a “news article” (propaganda) extolling the virtues of part time, grid destabilizing, unnecessarily expensive, bat, eagle, and whale killing renewables?

This is what happens when naive, ill-informed/misinformed, anti-human marxists set the agenda and public policy, and the activists masquerade as “journalists.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Isaac
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture