The media doesn’t just cover the American Energy Institute—we shape the narrative. Over the past two weeks alone, we’ve been quoted or published in Fox News, The Hill, The Daily Caller, The Free Beacon, The Blaze, and The Daily Signal, weighing in on everything from climate lawfare and dark money networks to collapsing net-zero coalitions and energy market realignments. Reporters, editors, and producers increasingly turn to us because they know we bring substance, speed, and a clear-eyed defense of American energy. Here’s a roundup of where we’ve been featured and why it matters.

📰 Media Mentions Roundup

Aug 15, 2025

Outlet: Washington Free Beacon

Headline: A First-Of-Its-Kind Lawsuit Seeks Wrongful Death Climate Damages From Oil Companies

This so-called 'wrongful death' lawsuit in Washington State is just the latest stunt from the left's dark-money climate lawfare machine. Their goal isn't justice, it's to bleed energy companies dry and funnel the proceeds into radical environmental projects. These 'climate homicide' claims are absurd, and the public deserves to know who's really pulling the strings.

Aug 26, 2025

Outlet: Daily Caller

Headline: Investors Fleeing Green Energy Scene After Death Of Biden’s Freebies

Investors aren’t fleeing renewables because of Trump, they’re fleeing because the free ride is over. For years, the industry survived on mandates, subsidies, and regulatory favoritism while delivering unreliable power at inflated costs. Trump is simply restoring market fairness and ending the climate cartel’s grip on energy policy. If renewables can’t compete without billions in taxpayer handouts, that’s not a market, it’s a racket.

Aug 26, 2025

Outlet: Fox News

Headline: EPA urged to axe funds for ‘radical’ climate project accused of training judges, state AGs rally

The State Attorneys General are right to call for the elimination of taxpayer funding for the Environmental Law Institute and its Climate Judiciary Project. This is a coordinated campaign to advance the Green New Deal through the judiciary using so-called climate litigation in the courts. Its curriculum is developed by climate alarmist allies of the plaintiffs and delivered to judges behind closed doors. Public funds should never be used to finance political advocacy disguised as judicial education.

Aug 26, 2025

Outlet: Washington Examiner

Headline: American Fossil Fuels Are the Key to Energy Freedom

Aug 26, 2025

Outlet: The Blaze

Headline: 23 attorneys general call on EPA’s Lee Zeldin to defund radical climate science institute

Its curriculum is developed by climate alarmist allies of the plaintiffs and delivered to judges behind closed doors. Public funds should never be used to finance political advocacy disguised as judicial education.

Aug 26, 2025

Outlet: Daily Signal

Headline: ‘OUTRAGEOUS’: AGs Condemn Biden EPA Funding for ‘a Scheme to Rig the Courts Against American Energy’

Quote: It’s outrageous that the Biden EPA has funneled over a million taxpayer dollars to an organization actively working to sway the judiciary in favor of climate nuisance lawsuits.

The Environmental Law Institute’s Climate Judiciary Project isn’t education; it’s a backdoor lobbying effort targeting judges with materials crafted by climate activists and litigation insiders. Taxpayer dollars should never bankroll a scheme to rig the courts against American energy. This is the kind of corruption President Trump was elected to root out, and it’s time for the EPA to stop the grants.

Aug 29, 2025

Outlet: Fox News

Headline: ‘Web of dark money’ tied to Obama, Dems fuels green opposition to crucial Trump energy plan

Quote: You follow the money, you'll see where it leads. It leads straight to partisan mega-donors, foreign interests, and failed climate crusaders. This isn't about the environment. It's about political control over America's energy future and our energy dominance.

Sep 5, 2025

Outlet: Daily Caller

Headline: Energy Experts Say Trump ‘Absolutely Deserves Credit’ For US Producing More Oil Than ‘Any Nation On Earth’

The U.S. is producing 13.6 million barrels per day, more than any nation on earth, ever. The importance of this production to the economy as well as energy security and national security is profound. The U.S. is now not only the largest oil and natural gas producer in the world, but it is the largest crude and product exporter in the world, enabling greater U.S. and global energy security. The next two largest producers in the world, Russia and Saudi Arabia, are both producing around 10 million barrels per day by comparison.

And this is just the print and digital side of the story. We haven’t even covered our recent TV and radio hits, from Fox & Friends to Sirius XM.

Stay tuned—there’s more to come. In the meantime, keep living the High Carbon Lifestyle.