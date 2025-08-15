It’s not often you get to write the words “a massive win for American truckers, consumers, and common sense” in the same sentence — but here we are.

Last week, President Trump’s Federal Trade Commission — led by Chairman Andrew Ferguson — dismantled the so-called Clean Truck Partnership. This wasn’t some harmless “green initiative.” It was a cartel agreement between the four largest U.S. heavy-duty truck manufacturers and California regulators to kill diesel trucks and replace them with overpriced, underperforming “zero-emission” rigs.

This wasn’t about the environment. It was about political power.