Trump Is Frustrated With Big Oil. He's Right — Just Not for the Reason He Thinks.

The president’s frustration is valid. His target is right. But no DOJ investigation is going to find price gouging at the pump — not once in the entire history of that charge has one ever succeeded. Gas stations are independently owned, they price off the last tanker delivery they received, and they’re still selling fuel they bought at higher prices two weeks ago. Economists call it rockets and feathers. It’s not a conspiracy. Prices have been falling for six weeks. By Labor Day, Americans are going to feel real relief.

But here’s what I really wanted more time to say on air.

The major oil companies are not producing what they could. Not because of geology. Because of ESG.

During the Iran conflict, Permian producers could have accelerated output. That sometimes requires flaring excess gas, a standard practice. The majors largely held back because of commitments made to ESG-aligned investors. When the Trump administration opened ANWR leases on proven reserves with existing infrastructure, not a single major oil company submitted a bid. Zero. And after the White House meeting with executives in January, most of the majors kept waffling on Venezuela investment commitments — exactly the kind of thing that visibly frustrated the president.

These companies say “drill, baby, drill” in Washington. Then they go back to managing their reputations with Wall Street.

The price gouging investigation will come up empty. The real constraint on American energy production is not criminal. It is ideological. And the fix is exactly what this administration has already started: restoring fiduciary duty and getting ESG politics out of the American boardroom.

Cheap gas is coming. The deeper problem will take longer.