🔥 The EPA’s 2009 Endangerment Finding has been the foundation of America’s sweeping climate regulations for over a decade. But what if the entire ruling was built on a politically motivated process rather than sound science?

That’s exactly what newly uncovered emails suggest. And if that’s the case, it’s time to repeal the Endangerment Finding.

What is the Endangerment Finding?

In 2009, the Obama-era Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) declared that carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases posed a threat to public health.

This single ruling gave the government unprecedented power to regulate industries, vehicles, and energy production—all in the name of “climate action.”

But recent documents show that the science wasn’t driving the decision—politics was.

New Emails Reveal a Flawed, Preplanned Process

📧 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) emails show that EPA officials were strategizing regulatory policies before their scientific review was even complete.

One email from Georgetown law professor Lisa Heinzerling to then-EPA Administrator Lisa P. Jackson exposes the true motives behind the Endangerment Finding.

🗣️ “You are at the forefront of progressive national policy… Do you realize that?”

Translation? This was never about scientific consensus—it was about advancing a political agenda.

🔗 Read more here

Why Does This Matter?

The Endangerment Finding has been used for years to justify:

❌ Regulations on America’s energy industry 🛢️

❌ Fuel efficiency mandates on cars 🚗

❌ Restrictions on power plants ⚡

❌ Higher costs for consumers 💰

All based on a ruling that wasn’t rooted in objective science, but in an activist-driven push for more government control.

The Case for Repeal

It’s time to revisit and rescind this deeply flawed policy. Why?

✅ Restore science-based policymaking 🔬

✅ Prevent radical overreach 🚫

✅ Unleash American energy independence 🇺🇸

No policy should be untouchable—especially one built on a foundation of politics, not facts.

🔥 The Endangerment Finding must go. 🔥

Click above to see the video from Administrator Zeldin.

What You Can Do

💬 Share this article. Let others know how climate policy has been hijacked.

📢 Call on lawmakers to demand a review of the Endangerment Finding.

🚀 Follow for updates on energy policy, regulation, and the fight for common sense.