Jason Isaac, The Carbon King

Jason Isaac, The Carbon King

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amos Eno's avatar
Amos Eno
4d

please send to every University in USA

Reply
Share
Suzie's avatar
Suzie
4d

Probably one of THE MOST significant and impactful stories of our time. And the media will try to cover it…with a pillow, until it stops moving.

How much damage their fraudulent hysteria has wreaked upon this earth has to be unavailable.

Thank God you have been such a faithful warrior and a fearless watchdog against this madness for all these years.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason A. Isaac · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture