In April 2026, the UN’s own scenario committee did something extraordinary: it officially declared SSP5–8.5 (previously known as RCP8.5) — the most extreme climate scenario, the one that powered nearly every alarming headline, regulation, lawsuit, and school curriculum for fifteen years — implausible. Removed it from the framework underpinning the next IPCC report entirely.

A Dutch newspaper ran it on the front page. De Volkskrant: “Almost everything you read about the climate future is wrong.”

The New York Times said nothing. The BBC said nothing. The Guardian said nothing.

That silence is the story.

The Scenario That Ate the World

RCP8.5 modeled a world of 12 billion people burning five times more coal than today, with almost no technological progress — exceeding what geologists believe can even be physically mined. It was the most extreme outlier in a set of four IPCC scenarios. Its own creators built it as an upper bound, roughly the 90th percentile of worst-case outcomes.

It was called “business as usual.”

That label — implying this was simply what happened if society changed nothing — was not a mistake. It was a choice. And it cascaded through everything: the headlines, the regulations, the financial stress tests, the court filings, the classroom curricula, the documentaries, the speeches.

For fifteen years, the public discourse on climate was built on a scenario that was never meant to be the expected outcome.

They Were Warned

This is where it stops being a story about scientific uncertainty and becomes a story about institutional failure.

In 2017, researchers published in Energy that RCP8.5’s coal assumptions were physically impossible. Flagged. On the record.

In 2020, Hausfather and Peters published a landmark paper in Nature — cited over 1,300 times — demanding RCP8.5 stop being called business as usual. By that point, approximately 16,800 scientific papers had been built on it.

In 2021, Pielke (The Honest Broker on Substack) and Ritchie called continued use of RCP8.5 “one of the most significant failures of scientific integrity of the century.” That same year, the IPCC cited RCP8.5 more than 1,359 times in its own assessment.

In 2022, the Biden EPA quietly concluded that SSP5–8.5 fell outside the entire 1st-to-99th-percentile range of plausible futures and removed it from regulatory cost calculations. Quietly. No announcement. No press release.

In 2023, the U.S. government published the National Climate Assessment using SSP5–8.5 as a primary scenario anyway.

Every institution that kept using RCP8.5 after 2020 had read the warnings. They made a choice.

The Cost Is Not Abstract

Fifteen years of apocalyptic projections built on a broken scenario left marks that won’t be easy to undo.

59% of young people report being “very or extremely worried” about climate change. That’s not from a fringe poll — it’s from a Lancet study of 10,000 respondents across ten countries.

1 in 4 young Americans aged 16–24 question whether to have children because of climate fears — and nearly 1 in 3 say “maybe”

Over 140 central banks stress-tested the global financial system against a scenario now officially called implausible. The ECB put 112 banks through it. Trillions in investment decisions were shaped by a number scientists knew was fiction.

Courts used RCP8.5-based projections to pursue tens of billions in damages. Six U.S. states mandate curricula treating extreme-scenario projections as established fact. California began climate education at kindergarten, using materials calibrated to a scenario its own federal government had concluded was impossible.

We’re Launching the Record

They-Knew.com is the American Energy Institute’s answer to the silence.

It is a documented, sourced, public record — year by year, institution by institution — of who used RCP8.5 after the warnings were on the record. The IPCC. The U.S. government. The World Bank. 140+ central banks. The plaintiffs’ bar. The classroom.

Every claim is sourced to peer-reviewed research, government documents, and primary sources. This isn’t an opinion site. It’s a ledger.

And because SSP5–8.5 was officially retired in April 2026 and studies are still citing it at roughly 25 per day, we’re also running the Continued Misuse Tracker — a live log of every new paper that uses the scenario without disclosure, published after its retirement.

The record is open. It will keep growing.

Why This Matters Beyond Climate

The RCP8.5 story is not ultimately about climate science. It’s about what happens when institutions find an extreme scenario useful and keep using it long after the scientific basis has collapsed — because the alarm it generates serves other purposes.

It’s about what happens to public trust when the correction finally comes and the institutions that drove fifteen years of fear say nothing.

It’s about 59% of young people walking around convinced the world is ending, based on a number scientists privately knew was broken.

The scenario is officially retired. The damage is not.

They knew. Now so do you. →