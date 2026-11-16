Credit: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images.

Co-written with Stephen Moore, co-founder of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity and a former senior economic adviser to President Trump.

California is now offering rebates of up to $120,000 on electric trucks, with more than $1 billion up for grabs through 2030. The program’s website preemptively assures critics that these massive green subsidies are “not funded by customer or ratepayer dollars.” That’s a bit of a stretch. California’s low-carbon fuel standard funds the program, meaning drivers pay for it at the pump every time they buy a gallon of gasoline or diesel.