The Strait of Hormuz Just Lost Its Most Dangerous Card

For decades, the Strait of Hormuz has functioned as a loaded gun pointed at the global economy. Roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply flows through a passage just 21 miles wide at its narrowest point, flanked by Iran on one side and Oman on the other. Any serious disruption there — a mining campaign, a blockade, a shooting war — could send oil prices into the stratosphere within days.

That calculus is changing faster than most people realize.

I joined Dagen McDowell and Brian Brenberg on Fox Business’s The Bottom Line this week to walk through what’s actually happening in global energy markets right now. Here are the three things I think matter most.

1. The UAE is going to zero — and getting there fast.

The United Arab Emirates — one of the world’s major oil exporters — is on track to route 100% of its oil exports around the Strait of Hormuz via bypass pipelines. A second pipeline is already 50% complete and targeted for 2027, which will double the UAE’s existing bypass capacity. Other Gulf producers are building similar infrastructure. The Strait is losing its power as a weapon — not because of any treaty or diplomatic breakthrough, but because producers got tired of depending on it.

2. The SPR drawdown was more strategic than it looked.

The Biden administration drew down 300 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve — 180 million of them just before the 2022 midterms, a nakedly political move to suppress prices at the pump. The Trump administration has taken a different approach: its 172-million-barrel drawdown, coordinated with 31 other countries, was structured as a loan. Oil companies are required to replace that oil between 2026 and 2028, and they must do so with at least 15–22% more barrels than were withdrawn. That’s an extraordinary financial structure that will deliver real value to the American consumer — and it’s almost never discussed.

3. China is paying full price.

For years, China quietly purchased heavily discounted oil from Iran and Venezuela, effectively subsidizing its own growth at the expense of global market stability. That’s over. China is now paying full market rates, which takes downward pressure off global prices for everyone else. American consumers, European buyers, Asian importers — everyone benefits when the world’s largest oil importer stops gaming the system.

The Strait of Hormuz will remain relevant for some time. LNG flows, in particular, still pass through it in significant volumes — though even that is changing as U.S. LNG export capacity expands and we supply more of our allies’ needs directly. But the era of the Strait as an unambiguous, unbeatable geopolitical weapon is ending.

That’s good news for global consumers. And it’s one more reason why American energy leadership — producing more, exporting more, and doing it more responsibly than anywhere else on earth — is one of the most consequential things this country can do for the world.

Watch the full Fox Business segment here.