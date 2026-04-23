Jason Isaac, The Carbon King

Jason Isaac, The Carbon King

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The planet is still doing great. It’s the climate cult that’s broken

Jason Isaac's avatar
Jason Isaac
Apr 23, 2026

Steve Milloy and I joined Dagen McDowell and Brian Brenberg on The Bottom Line on Fox Business to discuss our latest piece on Earth Day.

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