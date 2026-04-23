The planet is still doing great. It’s the climate cult that’s broken

Steve Milloy and I joined Dagen McDowell and Brian Brenberg on The Bottom Line on Fox Business to discuss our latest piece on Earth Day.
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The High Carbon Lifestyle
The High Carbon Lifestyle challenges the dogma of decarbonization. We reject the idea that prosperity must be sacrificed to appease political agendas. This podcast cuts through media narratives to celebrate abundant energy, human flourishing, and the truth: there are no wealthy, low-energy nations—and the world deserves the same opportunity for health, comfort, and progress.The High Carbon Lifestyle challenges the dogma of decarbonization. We reject the idea that prosperity must be sacrificed to appease political agendas. This podcast cuts through media narratives to celebrate abundant energy, human flourishing, and the truth: there are no wealthy, low-energy nations—and the world deserves the same opportunity for health, comfort, and progress.
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