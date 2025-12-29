This post, for paid subscribers/members/donors, documents the architecture of a coordinated, well-funded campaign to cripple American energy production, and by extension U.S. economic and national security.

The American Energy Institute’s new report, The Left’s Anti-Energy Coalition - How Well-Funded Activist Groups Are Working To Undermine U.S. Energy Development does not argue that activists oppose oil, natural gas, nuclear, or coal. That much is obvious. What the report demonstrates, in painstaking detail, is that these groups are not operating as organic grassroots movements. They are nodes in a sophisticated political and financial machine designed to bypass voters, pressure regulators, weaponize the courts, and ultimately control which forms of energy are allowed to exist in the United States.