The High Carbon Lifestyle: Trisha Curtis & Jason Isaac on War, Wall Street, and the War on Data Centers

Oil and gas prices are moving as the Iran conflict escalates — strikes are now hitting Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, and a drone strike on a UAE tanker in the Strait of Hormuz killed a crew member this week. Yet WTI sits at $82.40 and Brent at $88 — nowhere near the shock you’d expect. On this episode of the High Carbon Lifestyle Podcast, Jason Isaac (CEO, American Energy Institute) sits down with PetroNerds CEO and chief economist Trisha Curtis to unpack why US oil and gas markets are so much more insulated than Europe’s, why California has quietly become “its own Europe,” and how a Wall Street-backed “climate score” is already tanking real home values. They also dig into the national backlash against data centers — and the striking parallels to the anti-fracking playbook of a decade ago.

Where Trisha and Jason push back on Big Tech. Even while criticizing “anti-energy” activism, both raise a real concern: some tech companies are building on-site power generation while still buying renewable energy credits and power purchase agreements — a cost, they argue, passed straight to ratepayers to fund corporate virtue signaling.

The real economics of data centers. In Texas alone, data centers are set to generate over $1 billion in local property tax revenue this year — matching the state’s entire annual water infrastructure appropriation — plus real, well-paying jobs in the trades (electricians, plumbers, HVAC) that the buildout is driving demand for. Shoutout to Texas State Senator Charles Perry for the content .

The war on data centers. A national wave of protests is planned this weekend against data centers, or what Jason calls “critical digital infrastructure.” He and Trisha compare the messaging — claims about respiratory disease, water contamination, and birth defects — to the anti-fracking campaigns of a decade ago, and flag a State Armor report tracking roughly $40 million in foreign-linked funding behind some of the groups driving the backlash. Shoutout to Steve Everly for the content .

The climate model UN scientists just walked away from. Jason explains how the IPCC’s worst-case RCP8.5 / SSP5-8.5 emissions scenario — the basis for a generation of “climate catastrophe” headlines — was quietly withdrawn in April 2026 as implausible. AEI’s new tracker, they-knew.com , has already logged nearly 80 instances of institutions still citing the retired model.

The Climate Score Scam . Jason breaks down American Energy’s new report (co-authored by Molly Vogt and Stephanie Cross) showing how First Street’s private “climate risk” scores — now embedded in Zillow and Realtor.com listings, platforms significantly owned by BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street — have assigned high-risk flood ratings to FEMA-cleared properties, tanking sale prices with no meaningful way to appeal.

The real cost of California’s fuel taxes. California’s state fuel tax alone is now over $1.40/gallon, on top of a Low Carbon Fuel Standard (~25 cents/gallon) and Renewable Fuel Standard costs (~37 cents/gallon) — charges most consumers never see broken out. AEI has petitioned the EPA to end the Low Carbon Fuel Standard waiver outside California, where it’s now spreading to Oregon, Washington, New Mexico, and is under consideration in 11 more states.

California: the US’s own version of Europe. California has gone from 40 refineries to just 7 — with projections of 5 by year end — while in-state oil production has fallen to roughly 243,000 barrels a day and keeps declining. The state now imports the bulk of its crude from Iraq and Brazil, run through the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf, while turning down cheaper, closer Canadian and Bakken crude for political reasons.

Europe’s gas price shock. US natural gas is $2.91/MMBtu. Dutch TTF (the European benchmark) hit $20 at the war’s peak in March, fell to under $13.50 by late June, and is now back above $18 — a direct result of Qatar curtailing LNG exports (down from 15 Bcf/day pre-war) and Europe’s total exposure to Middle East supply routes.

Why the US isn’t exposed the way Europe is. The US is producing 13.94 million barrels of crude a day (as of April) and climbing, with rig counts back up. Trisha explains why US oil flows and pricing are largely insulated from Middle East disruption, while Europe’s natural gas market — 100% import-dependent — is a completely different story.

Oil markets under pressure, but not spiking. WTI at $82.40, Brent at $88, as strikes expand against Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. A drone strike on a UAE tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz caused the conflict’s first confirmed fatality this week — a serious escalation Trisha says isn’t getting the coverage it deserves.

“It’s impressive that oil prices are not a lot higher... there’s a lot going on under the hood.” — Trisha Curtis

“We produce 13.94 million barrels per day... we are just not exposed from an import standpoint in importing all this crude oil from the Middle East.” — Trisha Curtis

“You are just being Europe here.” — Trisha Curtis, on California’s crude oil import dependence

“People need to understand what is causing the rise in electricity prices. It was well before data centers started.” — Trisha Curtis

“That’s forcing you and I to pay for their virtue signaling.” — Jason Isaac, on tech companies’ renewable energy credit purchases alongside on-site generation