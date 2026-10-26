What happens to your electric bill when a county jury decides how much American energy companies owe for the weather? That was the question before the Supreme Court on October 5 in Suncor Energy v. Board of County Commissioners of Boulder County, and the justices’ questions during oral arguments showed just how far the consequences could extend beyond Suncor and ExxonMobil. The price tag ultimately could reach your pump and power bill.

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Boulder County sued the two companies in 2018, seeking damages under Colorado tort law for local costs it blames on global climate change. That sounds narrow. It is not. The Justice Department, in an unusual unsolicited brief urging the Court to side with the companies, put the stakes plainly: “Can one city wield one State’s law to dictate how the rest of the world must address a global problem with global effects? The Constitution supplies the answer: Absolutely not.” The brief noted Boulder’s is one of roughly 60 similar suits filed by cities, counties, and states nationwide, all effectively on hold awaiting this ruling.