“What starts here changes the world,” the University of Texas likes to say. But lately, what’s changing the world isn’t happening in classrooms or labs. It is happening in the fine print of vendor contracts. While the Texas Legislature has outlawed DEI bureaucracies in higher education, UT has quietly outsourced its premier events venue, the Moody Center, to a company whose operating philosophy is built on the very DEI ideology Texas banned.

That company is Oak View Group (OVG), the private operator UT put in charge of its $375 million arena. OVG’s public statement reads like a DEI manifesto written during the peak of 2020’s ideological fervor. The university may have been required by state law to dismantle its DEI bureaucracy, but it appears to have invited the same ideology in through a back door.

Senate Bill 17, passed in 2023, bans public universities from running DEI offices, hiring based on race or sex, and mandating ideological training disguised as “anti-racism” or “unconscious bias” education. The intent is unambiguous. Public universities in Texas must be race-neutral, merit-based, and free of ideological litmus tests.

But the Moody Center is UT-owned property, operated for the benefit of UT athletics and UT students. It carries the UT brand. It sits on UT land. And yet its management is entrusted to a company that publicly declares:

“Our mandatory DE&I training program includes a heavy focus on identifying and counteracting unconscious racial bias.”

“We will recruit more People of Color… to diversify and enhance the talent pipeline.”

“We have established a Supplier Diversity Program” that prioritizes or restricts vendors based on race, sex, sexual orientation, or disability status.

These are not minor slip-ups. This is OVG’s identity. The company says “anti-racism… lives in the fabric of our organization,” and embeds racial-bias training into customer-service instruction.

If UT cannot impose DEI hiring, training, or contracting itself, how is it acceptable to let a private operator impose those policies inside a building on a UT campus?

This is not compliance.

This is circumvention.

OVG’s DEI statement continues:

“We will also actively help prepare, introduce, and welcome diverse individuals for careers in the sports and live events industry… [and] help increase Black and Latinx representation in our workforce.”

“We have several community outreach programs with predominantly Black and Hispanic school districts… to close the opportunity gap.”

“We launched a Supplier Diversity Program to… champion economic inclusivity” for BIPOC-, women-, LGBTQ+-, and disability-owned businesses.

This is not neutral or “equal opportunity.” It is legally prohibited for UT itself, and it is taking place inside a UT-owned facility. The university seems untroubled by the contradiction.

Lawmakers Didn’t Vote to End DEI Only to Have UT Rebrand It as “Vendor Policy”

The people of Texas did not ask for DEI by another name. Legislators did not pass SB 17 so universities could subcontract the same ideology to a private vendor.

But that is exactly what is happening.

OVG proudly advertises race- and identity-based employee groups, mandates bias training, pledges to “increase representation” of specific races and ethnicities, and embeds DEI into every layer of operations.

These are the same practices UT is prohibited from running through its own HR department. Yet the university appears comfortable enabling them through a contractor, as long as someone else’s logo is on the paperwork.

This is not legal compliance.

It is ideological outsourcing.

The University of Texas should answer a few simple questions:

Did UT review OVG’s DEI policies before approving the Moody Center agreement? Does UT believe a contractor may impose policies UT is legally barred from imposing itself? Does UT view the Moody Center as exempt from SB 17 because of a lease agreement? How does UT reconcile OVG’s race-based hiring, training, and vendor standards with Texas nondiscrimination laws?

These are not rhetorical questions. Taxpayers deserve answers.

Texas passed SB 17 to eliminate DEI practices that divide people by race and ideology. Yet at the Moody Center, DEI is alive, well, and fully institutionalized.

Texans were promised that DEI in higher education was over.

But on UT’s most visible stage, it has simply been outsourced.

To the leadership at the University of Texas: your negligence brought us here, and now “the Eyes of Texas are upon you.” It is time to end your relationship with OVG immediately.

The Honorable Jason Isaac is the CEO of the American Energy Institute, a free-market trade organization focused on promoting reliable, affordable American energy and rejecting political agendas such as ESG, DEI, and Net Zero mandates. He previously served four terms in the Texas House of Representatives.