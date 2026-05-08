Texas Has More Natural Gas Than It Knows What To Do With; and a global energy reckoning.

Trisha Curtis joins me in the Wimberley studio to talk grid reliability, negative gas prices in the Permian, and the global energy reckoning Europe and the IEA still refuse to face.

Trisha Curtis, Chief Economist at the American Energy Institute, joined me this week in our Wimberley studio for a conversation that should be required viewing for every legislator in Austin and every policymaker in DC.

Trisha was in Texas this week meeting with legislators and the governor’s staff at the Capitol, and what we discussed should alarm anyone who cares about affordable, reliable electricity. Texas, the energy capital of the world, is sitting on so much natural gas that producers in the Permian Basin are paying people to take it off their hands. Negative prices. And yet we are still bending over backwards to force more wind, solar, and short-duration batteries onto our grid.

The Numbers Don’t Lie

Over the last five years, Texas has added 56 gigawatts of generation. Of that, 53 gigawatts were wind, solar, and batteries. Three gigawatts of natural gas. We have actually lost 700 megawatts of coal since Winter Storm Uri, the same coal generation that, along with natural gas, kept Texans alive when wind and solar collapsed and produced just 8 percent of our electricity during that deadly week.

Electricity rates in Texas are up 28 percent over that same five-year period. The market has spent roughly 53 billion dollars chasing intermittent generation that ratepayers will be picking up the tab for over the next twenty years. Had we built 15 gigawatts of natural gas instead, ratepayers would owe 15 billion dollars and we would have reliable, dispatchable power.

That is not a market outcome. That is a distorted market disaster.

Number One in Wind. Number One in Solar. Tenth in Affordability.

The American Legislative Exchange Council just released its energy affordability index. North Dakota came in first. Louisiana second. Texas, the biggest oil and gas producing state in America, came in tenth. That is a slap in the face to every Texan who pays an electric bill.

We are number one in installed wind capacity. During peak demand, wind doesn’t show up. We are now number one in solar. During peak demand in late summer afternoons, the sun sets and we get the duck curve from hell, with natural gas scrambling to fire up to keep the lights on. We are about to surpass California in installed battery capacity, except these are short-duration batteries that run for two hours and take days to recharge.

For one billion dollars, you can build a gigawatt of natural gas that runs 24/7. For that same one billion dollars, you can build a gigawatt of batteries that run two hours every other day. The cost-benefit analysis is not even close. Yet because of subsidies, mandates, and a rigged market, the unreliable option keeps winning.

The Stranded Wind and Solar Problem

Now legislators are talking about building 765 kV high-voltage transmission lines, 2,500 miles long and 200 feet wide, to move stranded wind and solar from the middle of nowhere to where the demand actually is. That is longer than the southern border of the United States. It is a massive land grab, and Texas ratepayers will foot the bill for transmission infrastructure that exists solely to prop up generation that should have never been built where it was built.

Markets reward reliability and locate generation close to demand. What we have in Texas is the opposite of a market. If you are concerned, visit AmericanEnergyWorks.com. We have petitions and letters going to legislators and the Public Utility Commission urging a pause on these transmission boondoggles.

The Global Picture: “Cleaner and Greener” Means Poorer

Trisha and I also dug into the geopolitical reality. The war in Iran has WTI sitting around 95 dollars a barrel, and the United States is barely feeling it because we produce our own energy. Europe is not so lucky. The UK is importing oil from Norway out of the same North Sea fields it refuses to drill itself. Germany decommissioned its nuclear and is back to taking record volumes of LNG from Russia. France increased its imports of Russian LNG by a billion cubic feet per day in 2024.

President Trump warned them in his first administration. They laughed. If Germany could be powered by smug, they would have an unlimited supply.

The economic data tells the story. The US is growing GDP at around 2 percent with estimates we could hit 4 percent. The UK and EU are limping along at half a percent. China is growing above 5 percent and embracing coal. The correlation between coal and natural gas use and GDP growth is direct and undeniable. Cleaner and greener is just another way of saying poorer.

The IEA’s Green Deceit

The Guardian recently ran an interview with IEA chief Fatih Birol under the headline “the damage is done, global oil crisis has changed industry forever.” In it, he advises the UK not to produce its own oil and insists “nobody regrets renewables.” Texans regret renewables. Germans regret renewables. Anyone paying an electric bill in Europe regrets renewables.

The IEA was founded to ensure energy security for its members. It has become a propaganda arm for an agenda that leaves Western nations dependent on Chinese critical minerals to build intermittent power that doesn’t work when you need it. Wind and solar do not replace oil. Oil is transportation fuel, synthetics, jet fuel, and the foundation of modern industry. Wind and solar are crap power, and you cannot substitute one for the other.

What Has To Change

We have to get energy policy right. We cannot keep getting this wrong. The path forward is clear:

Build dispatchable thermal generation. Natural gas, coal, and nuclear are the only technologies that produce affordable, reliable electricity at scale. The first new coal plant in over a decade is being expanded at Dry Fork in Wyoming. We need more of that, not less.

Stop subsidizing intermittent generation. If heavy industrial users want wind and solar, let them pay for wind and solar. Don’t let them connect to the grid and buy renewable energy credits while pushing the cost of intermittency onto the rest of us.

End the transmission ratepayer shakedown. Generation should be built close to demand. Wind and solar developers should pay their own transmission costs.

Conduct honest cost-benefit analysis. As a senior official at the Department of Energy told me recently, if cost-benefit analysis were the only driver of what gets built today, the only thing being built would be natural gas.

The Trump administration and Secretary Chris Wright are focused on lowering costs and restoring reliability. Texas, of all places, should be leading on energy affordability. Right now we are tenth. We can do better, and Texans deserve better.

Trisha and I will be back soon to discuss our petition to EPA on the endangerment finding, the low-carbon fuel standards, our lawsuit in the Fifth Circuit protecting offshore exploration in the Gulf of America, and much more. Subscribe so you don’t miss it.

Watch the full conversation below.