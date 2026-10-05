I sat down with Molly Vogt, the Host of American Energy Works on OBBM TV to discuss Suncor v. Boulder.
The case, Suncor Energy v. Board of County Commissioners of Boulder County, will be heard by the Supreme Court today. It centers on whether Colorado tort law can impose liability on American energy companies for the global effect of the world’s cumulative greenho…
Suncor v. Boulder
The Most Consequential Case Before the Supreme Court.
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I sat down with Molly Vogt, the Host of American Energy Works on OBBM TV to discuss Suncor v. Boulder.
The High Carbon Lifestyle
The High Carbon Lifestyle challenges the dogma of decarbonization. We reject the idea that prosperity must be sacrificed to appease political agendas. This podcast cuts through media narratives to celebrate abundant energy, human flourishing, and the truth: there are no wealthy, low-energy nations—and the world deserves the same opportunity for health, comfort, and progress.The High Carbon Lifestyle challenges the dogma of decarbonization. We reject the idea that prosperity must be sacrificed to appease political agendas. This podcast cuts through media narratives to celebrate abundant energy, human flourishing, and the truth: there are no wealthy, low-energy nations—and the world deserves the same opportunity for health, comfort, and progress.
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