For years, the EPA has misclassified thousands of small oil and gas operations as large-scale through a deceptive tweak in how it defines the word “facility.” That single change, buried deep inside the Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program (GHGRP), lumped together hundreds of small, low-emission sites — triggering costly and unnecessary compliance requirements for independent producers.

Now, under President Trump’s Energy Dominance agenda, the EPA is finally reconsidering that rule.

We support this move.

The proposed amendments to Subpart W would suspend many of the most burdensome and ineffective reporting requirements until 2034 and open the door to correcting the agency’s flawed “facility” definition. It’s a much-needed step toward fairness, regulatory integrity, and scientific honesty.

Our comment letter makes that clear:

📄 Subpart W, as written, inflates emissions data, distorts public reporting, and punishes small producers with massive compliance costs — often hundreds of thousands of dollars per operator.

📄 The program generates no measurable environmental benefit, only red tape and paperwork.

📄 A fix to the rule would align it with EPA’s broader GHGRP framework, restore consistency, and relieve small producers from obligations never intended for them.

📝 TAKE ACTION BEFORE NOV. 3

The EPA is asking for public feedback — and we need to show strong support for this proposed rollback.

👉 Sign on to our official comment letter here

or

🔗 Submit your own comment directly via the Federal Register

Make no mistake: if this proposed reform is reversed or watered down, small energy producers will again be saddled with excessive costs and no path to compliance.

Let’s make sure the EPA hears from the people who know energy best.

Let’s get this fixed.