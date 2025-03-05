America is facing unprecedented demands for new energy. In 2023, energy consumption in the United States hit record highs, and demand is expected to reach another record in 2025. As our economy grows, our industries expand, and new technologies emerge, a steady and reliable energy supply is critical to sustaining our way of life, ensuring economic competitiveness, and strengthening national security.

Meeting these demands will require extraordinary investments in new infrastructure from America’s oil and gas companies. Oil and gas currently make up nearly 75% of the nation’s total energy consumption, and despite massive spending on renewables, traditional energy resources will continue to play a dominant role in America’s energy future for decades to come. To keep pace with demand, the United States must move these commodities safely, efficiently, and cost-effectively across the country. Fortunately, America has a world-class pipeline industry that is stepping up to the challenge.

Pipelines are the safest and most efficient method of transporting oil and natural gas. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, pipelines move over 99.999% of their shipments safely, a number unmatched by other transportation methods. While opponents of fossil fuels attempt to block pipeline development, they ignore the reality that a robust and modern pipeline network is essential to delivering affordable, reliable energy to homes and businesses across the country.

But the contributions of pipeline companies go beyond just energy delivery. These businesses make significant investments in the communities where they operate, supporting education, public safety, conservation, and economic development.

Kinder Morgan is one of the largest pipeline operators in the United States, managing a vast network of energy infrastructure. Through the Kinder Morgan Foundation, the company actively supports community nonprofit organizations through an employee matching gift program, encouraging employees to contribute to causes that matter to them.

In Texas, Kinder Morgan has partnered with the Pasadena ISD Education Foundation (PSIDEF) to help bridge educational achievement gaps in one of the state’s most economically disadvantaged school districts. Roughly 80% of students in Pasadena ISD face economic hardships, and access to high-quality learning tools is a challenge for many families. To address this, Kinder Morgan has provided $50,000 annually to PSIDEF, helping fund computers, robotics tools, and 3D printers to enhance STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education. These investments help equip students with the skills they need to succeed in a competitive, technology-driven workforce.

Enbridge, another major North American pipeline company, plays a critical role in transporting natural gas, moving nearly 20% of the gas consumed in the U.S. The company also understands that strong, resilient communities are essential to maintaining a high quality of life for its employees and customers.

In 2023, Enbridge donated $17.3 million to more than 4,100 organizations across North America. These funds were strategically directed toward initiatives that promote health and safety, conservation, and community development.

A significant portion of these funds—$1.5 million—was dedicated to emergency response organizations, ensuring that first responders have the training, tools, and equipment they need to protect the public. Whether it’s supporting volunteer fire departments, providing funding for new ambulances, or enhancing disaster preparedness programs, Enbridge is making direct investments in public safety.

Another key player in America’s energy infrastructure is Energy Transfer, one of the nation’s largest pipeline operators, with a network spanning 44 states. The company takes its corporate responsibility seriously, giving back to the communities where it operates.

In 2022, Energy Transfer contributed $6.8 million in community support, with an emphasis on first responders, veterans, education, hunger relief, and habitat conservation. Notably, 8% of its total community giving went directly to organizations supporting firefighters, paramedics, and veterans, ensuring that those who serve their communities and country have the resources they need.

In total, Energy Transfer supported over 300 local and national organizations, funding scholarships, providing meals to food-insecure families, and protecting natural habitats. These programs demonstrate the deep commitment pipeline companies have toward building stronger, healthier communities.

As America continues to expand its energy infrastructure, these companies will remain pillars of support in their communities. Beyond delivering affordable, reliable energy, they provide stable, high-paying jobs and make critical contributions to education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability.

The oil and gas industry has long been an engine of economic prosperity in the United States. Today, pipeline companies are proving that responsible corporate citizenship is not just a talking point—it’s a guiding principle. Their investments are helping students succeed, equipping first responders with life-saving resources, and strengthening the social fabric of American communities.

The bottom line is clear: As our nation meets the challenge of growing energy demand, pipeline companies are doing more than keeping the lights on—they are actively investing in a stronger, safer, secure, and more prosperous America.