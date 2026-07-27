Jason Isaac, The Carbon King

Jason Isaac, The Carbon King

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Amos Eno's avatar
Amos Eno
8d

In the early 1970s Oregon's last Republican Governor, Tom McCall, put up roadsides in I-5 at the Oregon border stating:" Do not Californicate Oregon!"

Well they did and they did Washington as well. Today's Portland Oregon and Seattle mirror LA and San Francisco as fece laden metro areas dominated by homeless and crime.

Governor Newscom is an abject failure in every sense of governance. Time for the west coast to return to fossil fuel reality.

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
7d

Newsome and his cronies are mentally deranged. They present themselves as green and clean, in reality they are dirty, anti human flourishing and anti economic prosperity dictators. I hope they burn in hell!

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