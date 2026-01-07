🎙️ New Radio Hit: How Dark Money Activists Are Undermining American Energy and Aiding China

I joined The Lars Larson Show to break down a disturbing reality most Americans never hear about.

While Washington debates energy policy, a tightly coordinated network of activist groups, shielded by dark money nonprofits, is working to block U.S. energy production, drive up costs for American families, and strengthen foreign adversaries like China and Russia.

In this conversation, we cover:

Why China is buying discounted oil from Venezuela and refining it with coal-powered electricity

How activist groups like Greenpeace, Sierra Club, and the Union of Concerned Scientists align with foreign interests

The use of U.S. courts and even European courts to target American energy companies

Why energy dominance is national security, not a talking point

How transparency and stripping nonprofit protections could stop this coordinated sabotage

This is not about the environment. It is about power, control, and whether the United States will remain economically independent or be weakened from within.

If you want to understand how energy policy, foreign adversaries, and dark money activism intersect, this is a conversation worth your time.

