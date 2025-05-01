Jason Isaac — American Energy Works

Puddy my Buddy
1d

Well said Jason.

Let's keep working to eliminate the funding for the Co2 pipeline boondoggle as well. Q45 Tax credits need to be so ASAP! Taking private property for the proposed deadly pipeline is egregious.

Dana McGinnis
2d

totally agree Jason. Maybe the timing is good to write an article about the loss of Power in Spain. almost without question the outage was caused by too much wind and solar and a sudden lack of wind or cloud cover causing a loss of frequency which shut down dispatachable power units. without the help of France and Morrocco , power would still be down coping with a "black start". the Texas grid is eventually headed here if changes are not made....and the only change needed is to eliminate subsidies for wind and solar and make them provide back-up , firming, some call it, as dispatchable is required to provide. Dana McGinnis

