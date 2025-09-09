Jason Isaac Joins Fox & Friends

Jason Isaac, CEO of the American Energy Institute, warned during an interview with Fox News Digital that while claiming to stand for the planet, these groups "have prioritized ideology over innovation" and are "driven by green activists and groups deeply tied to the Democratic Party."

"You follow the money, you'll see where it leads. It leads straight to partisan mega-donors, foreign interests, and failed climate crusaders," Isaac said. "This isn't about the environment. It's about political control over America's energy future and our energy dominance."

