Jason Isaac — American Energy Works

Jason Isaac — American Energy Works

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Jason Isaac Joins Fox & Friends

'Web of dark money' tied to Obama, Dems fuels green opposition to crucial Trump energy plan
Jason Isaac's avatar
Jason Isaac
Sep 09, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Jason Isaac, CEO of the American Energy Institute, warned during an interview with Fox News Digital that while claiming to stand for the planet, these groups "have prioritized ideology over innovation" and are "driven by green activists and groups deeply tied to the Democratic Party."

"You follow the money, you'll see where it leads. It leads straight to partisan mega-donors, foreign interests, and failed climate crusaders," Isaac said. "This isn't about the environment. It's about political control over America's energy future and our energy dominance."

Read the article from Peter Pinedo, politics writer for Fox News Digital that led to the booking with Charlie Hurt on Fox & Friends. LINK

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Jason A. Isaac
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture