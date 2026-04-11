$95 Oil, A Ceasefire Nobody’s Explaining, and the Energy Wake-Up Call the World Needed

High Carbon Lifestyle Podcast | April 10, 2026

It’s Friday afternoon in Texas — no time change, no daylight saving (which, as Jason correctly notes, is German energy policy we imported in the 1900s and should have left there) — and Trisha Curtis, Chief Economist of the American Energy Institute and CEO of PetroNerds, joins Jason for a conversation that covers more ground in 50 minutes than most cable networks manage in a week.

Here’s what you need to know.

The Courts Are Being Captured. AEI Has the Receipts.

The Federal Judicial Center released a 2,000+ page judicial training manual on New Year’s Eve 2025. Buried in it: the National Academies — a government-funded institution founded under Abraham Lincoln in 1863 to provide independent scientific guidance — helped write training materials for judges who are actively hearing climate litigation cases against energy companies.

The problem? Attorneys from law firms that are suing those very energy companies were also involved in writing the manual.

AEI just published a full report breaking this down at americanenergyinstitute.com. The National Academies’ leadership is pulling in over seven figures in compensation. Seventy-four percent of their 2024 funding came from taxpayers. The rest came from dark money networks — the same ones Bernie Sanders says need to be shut down. The political donation history of this leadership is exactly what you’d expect.

This isn’t a minor footnote. It’s the corruption of federal jurisprudence in energy cases.

Gunshots and Data Centers: The Opposition Isn’t Organic

An Indianapolis city councilman voted to approve a data center. This week, 13 rounds were fired through his front door. A note under the doormat read: no data centers.

This came days after Indivisible — an organization that received over $7 million in foreign funding — posted targeted social media calling him out by name.

AEI has also published a report on foreign funding flowing into data center opposition, tracing money through UK and Swiss intermediaries, Arabella Networks (which has reported CCP connections), and other dark money channels. The goal is to stop American AI infrastructure, plain and simple. China doesn’t want us to win on energy. They definitely don’t want us to win on AI.

Meanwhile, AI is quietly doing remarkable things. Farmers are already using camera-equipped equipment to identify weeds vs. crops in real time — reducing herbicide use by 60%. The same technology is reshaping logistics and transportation. That’s what’s at stake when foreign money tries to kill data centers.

The Strait of Hormuz: What the Stock Market Isn’t Telling You

Trisha Curtis doesn’t mince words about financial media coverage of oil markets: “The people on TV have no idea. They can’t even say the metrics it’s in. So they just don’t talk about gas.”

So here’s what’s actually happening.

WTI is sitting at roughly $95/barrel. On Tuesday, a tentative ceasefire between Iran and Israel was announced, and crude sold off $20 a barrel. Markets treat a ceasefire as a solved problem. It isn’t.

The Strait of Hormuz has never actually been closed in history — until now, in a meaningful functional sense. Flows are down roughly 8–10 million barrels per day. Iran is extorting $2 million per vessel in cryptocurrency to provide a “safe” shipping route — which may or may not reflect actual mining of those waters. Japan, India, and much of Asia have been effectively cut off.

The Saudi East-West pipeline (the Yanbu pipeline, which runs underground — because they live in the Middle East and planned accordingly) is running at full capacity, around 7 million barrels per day. A drone strike knocked 700,000 barrels offline for a period. When that number gets reported on Bloomberg, they say “700,000 barrels” without mentioning the context: that’s out of 7 million moving through the same pipe. Context matters.

China is still receiving Iranian crude — roughly 2 million barrels per day, carried by vessels that are the only ones transiting freely. Iraq has made a deal to truck some crude out. The UAE pipeline south of the Strait is exporting what it can.

The SPR exchange is adding roughly a million barrels per day to global markets temporarily — helpful, but not transformational. This is a logistical crisis, not a supply crisis for the US. For everyone else, it is very much a supply crisis.

India, Fertilizer, and the Sri Lanka Warning

India signed long-term LNG contracts with Qatar. Those supplies are now disrupted. The result: LPG for cooking fuel is scarce. Delivery drivers can’t fuel their bikes. Farmers can’t access fertilizer during planting season. The knock-on effects are already showing up in Egypt, in developing economies across Asia and Africa, in food prices globally.

This is the fertilizer domino that Jason has been warning about for years.

The cautionary tale is Sri Lanka — a country that was outpacing its neighbors economically, exporting tea and rice, until it elected the world’s first self-declared net-zero candidate. He immediately banned nitrogen fertilizer. Within one growing season, crop production fell 40%, food prices rose 80%, and nine in ten Sri Lankans were facing daily hunger. One policy. One election. One catastrophe.

The EU made a version of the same mistake when Russian gas supplies collapsed — fertilizer plants went offline across the continent, and food prices in Europe rose 50%. The headlines called it a “climate crisis.” It was a policy crisis.

The lesson: the world runs on natural gas. When you can’t get it, people don’t eat.

Europe Is Living the Consequences

Spain’s grid collapsed shortly after the country celebrated running on 100% solar. Russian LNG tankers are now being escorted by Russian military vessels through the English Channel. The UK imports Norwegian energy from the same North Sea it could be drilling in itself. Every European nation that spent decades dismantling domestic hydrocarbon production is now maximally exposed to a conflict they also refuse to help resolve militarily.

As Trisha put it: “You have chosen for decades not to produce it, and to pretend you’re not consuming it.”

The wake-up call is real. The question is whether Europe will actually change — or just double down on coal and nuclear while continuing to pretend they’re on a path to net zero.

California: A Cautionary Tale at Home

California was once the third-largest oil-producing state in the country and had 40 refineries. Today it has fewer than 10, trending toward six. The attorney general is suing the Trump administration over the Sable pipeline. Senator Hirono in Hawaii is blaming the administration for gas prices — while having spent her career supporting the Green New Deal.

Hawaii ranks dead last (50th) on ALEC’s new Energy Affordability Index. It runs primarily on diesel generation. The US has sub-$3/MCF natural gas sitting in the ground. An LNG pipeline to Hawaii is not a luxury — it’s a national security imperative, especially given Hawaii’s military significance in any Pacific conflict with China.

California’s Petroleum Administration Defense District 5 — a designation from World War II — once processed over 3 million barrels per day of refined product. It’s lost more than a million barrels per day of capacity since 2010. The state imports from Iraq (likely Iranian crude). It blocked Bakken crude by rail. It doesn’t build pipelines. And it has the highest gasoline prices in the country.

Look at what happened in Guyana. A poor country discovers offshore oil. Companies invest. Within a few years, grocery stores that once struggled to stock basics are flush with options. That transformation is available to California. Its politicians just won’t allow it.

Texas Grid: We Should Be #1. We’re #10.

North Dakota is #1 on ALEC’s Energy Affordability Index. Louisiana is #2. Texas is 10th.

As Jason said: “That just hurts as a Texan.”

Over the last five years, Texas added 53 gigawatts of wind, solar, and battery capacity and only 3 gigawatts of natural gas. Ratepayers have absorbed over $50 billion in costs. Electricity prices have risen 28%. Utilities love expensive infrastructure — they pass the cost to ratepayers and earn a return on the asset. The market currently rewards building expensive things in remote locations and moving the electricity via high-voltage transmission lines that ratepayers also fund.

The fix isn’t complicated: if generators had to pay for their own transmission costs, no one would build wind farms in the middle of nowhere. They’d build natural gas generation near demand centers. The Department of Energy has said privately that if cost-benefit analysis were applied to every generation dollar being invested right now, every dollar would flow toward natural gas.

Governor Abbott was at a new Entergy natural gas facility this week. That’s a step in the right direction. We need many more.

The US LNG Opportunity Is Right Now

The US produced 136 BCF/day of natural gas as of December 2025. With oil at $95, associated gas production remains high — prices in the Permian have even gone negative at times because there’s so much of it. That gas needs to get into the system and onto the water.

India needs it. Japan needs it. Europe needs it. Every country that signed long-term contracts with Qatar and is now watching those supplies evaporate is looking at the United States — because we have rule of law, reliable contracts, and the molecules.

Building gas turbines, expanding LNG export capacity, and sustaining prices around $4/MCF for domestic consumers while supplying the world isn’t just good economics. It’s the single most impactful thing America can do right now for global stability.

The Bottom Line

This ceasefire is tentative. Iran’s IRGC factions are making independent decisions. No one knows if the new Supreme Leader is even alive. Pakistan is hosting talks; France is hosting separate negotiations. The Artemis crew is due to splash down this weekend.

Markets have been driven by emotion and panic. The underlying fundamentals for US energy — supply, infrastructure, exports — are strong. The problems are political: courts being corrupted by activist science, foreign money attacking American infrastructure, and state governments choosing ideology over energy security.

The American Energy Institute is fighting all of it. And on Fridays at 4pm Texas time, Jason and Trisha are going to tell you exactly what’s happening and why it matters.

Keep living the High Carbon Lifestyle.

Jason Isaac is CEO of the American Energy Institute. Follow him at @ISAACforEnergy. Trisha Curtis is CEO of PetroNerds and American Energy’s Chief Economist. Find her podcast at petronerds.com. Reports mentioned in this episode are available at americanenergyinstitute.com.