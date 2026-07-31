Jason Isaac, The Carbon King

Jason Isaac, The Carbon King

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Caveman101's avatar
Caveman101
4d

The tide has turned across the board on the green baloney sandwich, but the leftist therapy money keeps pouring in. Perhaps some hard looks at the state or congressional level at the tax treatment of some of the NGOs or the definitions of tax deductible “charitable” giving is in order. Good news here. Thanks. Jason.

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Urs Broderick Furrer's avatar
Urs Broderick Furrer
3d

Good news, indeed. Especially for a quasi terrorist organization that pretends it’s just a run of the mill group concerned about the environment. They’ve been engaging in similar crap like for years making development harder and our good and service la more expensive. Made by day when the verdict against them came in.

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