Gas Prices Down, Electricity Still Too High: Jason Isaac on Trump, Oil, and Energy Costs

Gasoline prices have fallen more than 20 percent over the past year, yet electricity costs continue to climb. That disconnect is not accidental, and it is becoming one of the biggest drivers of higher costs across the U.S. economy.

I joined Fox & Friends to discuss President Trump’s meeting with oil executives, Venezuela’s oil supply, and why electricity prices matter just as much as what we pay at the pump. Energy policy does not stop at crude production. Power costs affect everything from refining and transportation to manufacturing and food prices.

While China expands its refining capacity with cheap, reliable power, U.S. utilities are locking themselves into Green New Scam commitments that raise rates and weaken reliability. If policymakers want durable energy affordability, they must restore market certainty, protect rule of law, and prioritize reliable electricity over political mandates.

You can watch to the full Fox & Friends segment here.