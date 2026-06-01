Foreign Money Is Threatening America's AI Future — and the IRS Filings Prove It

I joined Fox News Sunday alongside Gordon G. Chang for a conversation that gets at something the American Energy Institute has been tracking for years: the opposition to U.S. data centers isn’t a spontaneous grassroots movement. It’s a coordinated campaign, financed in substantial part by foreign money, operating through a network of national advocacy organizations and their local chapters.

Foreign money is fueling the organized opposition to American energy — and now the data centers that need it — and it’s working.

The Gallup poll anchor Bryan Llenas cited says it all: 71% of Americans now oppose having a data center in their area — a higher number than those who oppose a nuclear power plant in their neighborhood. That is an extraordinary figure, and it didn’t get there on its own.

When billions of dollars flow from foreign foundations through dark money intermediaries like Arabella Advisors into left-leaning advocacy groups, those groups go to work. They flood local communities with misinformation about water use, noise, property values, and health. They mobilize protests, file lawsuits, and manufacture the appearance of organic opposition. They put up yard signs next to “Bernie can’t be bought by billionaires” — and then foreign billionaires fund the whole operation.

Kevin O’Leary had to hire auditors to find this. American Energy found it in public IRS 990 filings. The receipts are there, and one of the largest foreign donors behind this movement is a Swiss billionaire who is now publicly denying our findings. We stand by every word.

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The pushback Bryan raised is worth acknowledging: yes, some people have legitimate concerns about specific data centers, just as they have concerns about any industrial neighbor. Those concerns deserve thoughtful state-level regulation — for noise, light, water, and vibration — and America produces everything more responsibly than anywhere else on the planet. But the organized, well-funded, nationally coordinated opposition campaign is something different entirely, and conflating the two is exactly what the funders want.

What’s actually at stake: AI-powered precision agriculture is already delivering a 60% reduction in herbicide use on farms using the technology. Data centers are accelerating breakthroughs in cancer research, supply chain efficiency, and national defense. Texas became a national leader in data center development because lawmakers — including during my time in the Texas legislature — understood that early. The rest of the country needs to catch up, not slam the brakes.

Gordon Chang is right on the solution: enforce FARA, the Foreign Agents Registration Act, against organizations coordinating with foreign sources — and ban foreign contributions to American nonprofits engaged in domestic policy fights. This is not a complicated fix. It just requires the will to do it.

Read our full reports on the anti-energy coalition and the foreign funding network. Defend American Energy and free-markets by supporting our work at AmericanEnergyInstitute.com.