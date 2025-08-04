Last week, a federal judge refused to dismiss the antitrust lawsuit brought against BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard for colluding to suppress coal production. And the ruling is everything we’ve been saying for years—finally confirmed by a federal bench.

“Plaintiffs have alleged that Defendants acquired significant amounts of stock in coal companies and then used their market power to pressure the companies to decrease coal production… not vague and conclusory but include dozens of specific examples of Defendants’ conduct…”

In other words, this wasn’t some abstract policy disagreement. It was a coordinated campaign, backed by trillions of dollars, to undermine U.S. coal production from the inside.

“Defendants allegedly joined certain ‘climate initiatives’… committed to ‘all assets under management to achieve net zero emissions’—meaning ‘coal production declines toward zero.’”

Sound familiar? That’s because it’s exactly what we documented in our latest report:

📄 Behind the Smokescreen: BlackRock’s Hidden Boycott of Oil, Gas, Coal, and Cattle

In it, we lay out how BlackRock continues to pressure companies to adopt radical net-zero targets, vote against directors who don’t comply, and support shareholder proposals that would devastate Texas energy, agriculture, and food security. They haven’t changed course—they’ve just gotten more sophisticated at hiding their ESG agenda.

This ruling matters because it punctures the biggest excuse in the ESG playbook: that asset managers like BlackRock are “passive investors.” The court wasn’t buying it:

“The safe harbor is unavailable to investors who… use their stock through proxy voting or otherwise to bring about or attempt to bring about the substantial lessening of competition.”

Translation: you don’t get to claim passivity while waging war on U.S. energy from the boardroom.

And then, the money quote:

“It is plausible that Defendants did what they publicly said they were going to do: use their stock to decrease the output of coal.”

That one line sums it up. They said it. They meant it. They followed through.

That’s not investing. That’s controlling. And it’s time to stop pretending otherwise.

🧾 Read the full federal ruling:

https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.txed.234523/gov.uscourts.txed.234523.113.0.pdf

📊 Read our report:

https://americanenergyinstitute.com/docs/2025-07-aei-4-page-behind-the-smokescreen-blackrock-isaac-hild-1-.pdf

Texas policymakers—and every state with energy discrimination laws—should take this ruling as a green light to enforce the law and hold these firms accountable.

Let’s stop letting Wall Street rewrite energy policy behind closed doors.