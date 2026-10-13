It’s time to put Ratepayers First!



High voltage transmission is still in play: The PUC has not set a decision date for the two remanded 765-kV lines (Bell County East to Big Hill, and Big Hill to Sand Lake). We’ll alert you the moment it does.

Docket Watch: Still waiting on the Big Hill line

Landowners in Central Texas are still waiting on the Big Hill line. On Oct. 5, KWTX reported that this nearly 200-mile 765-kV project from Oncor and LCRA remains on hold after the PUC sent it back to the administrative law judges last month. Those judges had recommended against approving it. As landowner Kevin Kennedy told KWTX, “The ALJ’s found that the applicants, Oncor and LCRA, had not shown that it was needed.” (KWTX)

What we’re reading

The PUC asked the judges two more questions: how the line fits federal and state reliability standards, and how much it might save in congestion costs. The judges will write a supplemental proposal, and then the case returns to the commission. No decision date has been set for Big Hill or for the second remanded line, Big Hill to Sand Lake.

Why it matters

New transmission is paid for through the delivery charges on your bill, and those charges keep climbing.

Your one action this week

When the PUC sets a date, every voice counts. Share this post with one neighbor and ask them to join the coalition so they get the alert too.

Join the RatepayersFirst coalition

Show your support and tell policy makers: American Energy Works. Get your hat

Grid Report Card

On Thursday, Oct. 8, from 4 to 5 PM, Texans used 75,099 MW, the week’s peak. Gas, coal and nuclear supplied 58.8%; wind and solar 41.1%. Wind supplied just 2.6% of that hour’s power. (Source: EIA Hourly Electric Grid Monitor)

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