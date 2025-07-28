🛢 Energy Security is National Security — A Wake-Up Call from the Experts

America’s energy future isn’t just an economic issue. It’s a matter of survival.

In our latest conversation, I sat down with Trisha Curtis, economist at the American Energy Institute and CEO of PetroNerds, to answer a question that’s on a lot of people’s minds:

What happens if we crater our domestic energy industry in the name of climate change—while China powers ahead with coal, manufacturing, and militarization?

The result? A full-throttle conversation on the real stakes of American energy policy—from the ground truth on coal and renewables, to the delusions of the ESG cartel, to why cheap Chinese solar panels are a geopolitical Trojan horse.

🔑 Key Takeaways:

Energy security is national security. America cannot afford to sacrifice reliable, domestic energy in a fantasy race to net zero.

China is doubling down on coal —adding more than 500 TWh in 2023 alone, mostly from coal-fired generation. That’s half of Japan’s entire grid in one year.

Wind and solar are not the answer —they drive up costs and destabilize our grid, while doing nothing to challenge China’s dominance.

Corporate greenwashing is cracking. Shell, BP, and others are waking up and backing out of climate pledges that undermine oil production.

America has more coal than China —we have zero excuses for high electricity prices.

Subsidizing “green” tech from China is subsidizing authoritarianism—and it’s time policymakers said no.

