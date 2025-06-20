America’s energy future is under pressure — from global conflict, federal overreach, and a climate-industrial complex addicted to subsidies.

Join Trisha Curtis, economist for the American Energy Institute and CEO of PetroNerds, and me — the Carbon King — for a straight-shooting breakdown of the most consequential energy policy developments happening right now.

🔴 Watch Live Friday, June 20 at 2:00 PM Central:

⚡ Topics We’ll Cover:

Global Conflict & Energy Markets How geopolitical instability is shaking energy supplies — and exposing the dangers of overreliance on unreliable sources.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act A sweeping proposal to restore energy dominance — and maybe even free markets. What’s the Senate doing, and will it pass before July 4?

$3.7B Carbon Capture Cuts Secretary of Energy Chris Wright shuts down billions in CCS funding — a clear break from the climate gravy train.

Advancing the American Energy Dominance Agenda at the EPA With Administrator Lee Zeldin at the helm, the EPA is dismantling harmful Biden-era GHG and MATS regulations — a strategic move to restore reliability, and affordability to American energy. Could this signal a comeback for coal and natural gas?

💥 If you care about energy security, American prosperity, and the rollback of reckless federal mandates — this is the conversation you’ve been waiting for.

Tune in. Share widely. Let’s bring energy policy back to reality.