When most people hear “trade negotiations,” they think of tariffs and market access. For the Trump administration, however, any new U.S.–European Union trade talks must also address something far more dangerous than a tariff schedule: the creeping imposition of Europe’s emissions mandates on American companies.

If the 47th president is serious about restoring U.S. sovereignty and American energy dominance, ending the European Union’s corporate sustainability reporting directive and carbon border adjustment mechanism should be a nonnegotiable part of the deal.