A South Carolina judge just handed down a massive win for common sense and constitutional order — and a humiliating defeat for the climate litigation industry.

Late last week, the court granted the motion to dismiss Charleston’s climate lawsuit against two dozen energy companies. The city had accused producers, retailers, and even a pipeline operator of violating South Carolina law by contributing to global climate change. Their theory? That fossil fuel companies failed to “warn” the public about climate impacts and waged a “disinformation campaign” to promote energy use.

Let’s be clear: this case was never about the law. It was about blame, headlines, and coordinated legal warfare against American energy.

Fortunately, the judge wasn’t having it.

“The Court GRANTS Defendants’ Joint Motions to Dismiss Plaintiff’s Complaint for Failure to State a Claim and for Lack of Personal Jurisdiction.”

Charleston’s legal argument wasn’t just far-fetched — it was unconstitutional. The court rightly recognized that the city was trying to override federal authority and weaponize state tort law to enforce global climate policy. That’s not how this country works.

Exactly. Energy policy is national. Emissions are global. But these lawsuits — like the ones filed by San Francisco, New York, and Honolulu — try to carve out thousands of conflicting local standards and blame energy producers for every storm, drought, and tide.

The court went even further in rejecting the absurdity of Charleston’s claims: