California’s political class takes evident pride in the state’s climate credentials. Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass regularly tout a “coal free” future and chase applause from activists who will never have to answer for the practical consequences of their ideas. What they do not celebrate is the state of energy affordability in California, where more than three million households are unable to pay their electric bills and basic service has become a quiet but growing crisis for nearly one in four families.