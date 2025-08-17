BREAKING: Treasury Issues Guidance on Wind and Solar Subsidies
The 5% Safe Harbor is dead (except for rooftop solar), and with it goes the speculative subsidy-driven gold rush.
On August 15, the U.S. Treasury Department released Notice 2025-42, a major piece of guidance that will reshape the future of wind and solar tax credits. This notice fulfills mandates from Executive Order 14315 and the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) and delivers on the Trump administration's commitment to end corporate welfare for unreliable energy sources.
