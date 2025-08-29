By invoking a rarely used provision of the Impoundment Control Act, President Trump just pulled the plug on $4.9 billion in foreign aid and international organization funding, before a single dollar could be spent. This “pocket rescission” is the first of its kind in 50 years and delivers a long-overdue gut punch to the bloated, anti-American spending spree that has flourished under the guise of humanitarianism and global development.

At the top of the chopping block: climate programs. Or more accurately, climate propaganda.

$400 Million in Annual Climate Waste—Gone

Take the USAID Development Assistance (DA) account, which soaked up $3.2 billion a year. It was created to fight poverty. Instead, it’s bankrolled climate alarmism, DEI extremism, and left-wing political activism disguised as “development.” Just look at where your money was going:

$24.6 million to build “climate resilience” in Honduras

$38.6 million for “low-emissions development” in West Africa

$650,000 for micro-insurance schemes in Colombia to address “climate disaster” risks

$400 million annually to bankroll the UN-affiliated Barbados Blue-Green Bank

$60,000 for “listening tours” in Timor-Leste

$12,000 to “tell the USAID story” in Bosnia

$13.4 million for “civic engagement” in Zimbabwe—including baking and beauty therapy programs

None of this builds American strength or serves American interests. It subsidizes corrupt foreign bureaucracies, enriches climate NGOs, and launders woke ideology through taxpayer-funded grants.