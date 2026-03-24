Breaking news out of Maryland’s highest court delivers a message that should resonate far beyond the state: judges, not activists or hired experts, control what counts as reliable science in the courtroom.

In a significant ruling, the court reaffirmed that trial judges must act as strict gatekeepers, excluding expert testimony that is not grounded in reliable methods and sufficient evidence. In plain terms, courts cannot simply allow “dueling experts” to sort it out for a jury. If the science is speculative or unsupported, it does not get in.

That matters, especially right now.

Across the country, activist-driven litigation campaigns are attempting to stretch scientific theories beyond their limits to impose sweeping liability on American energy producers. These cases often rely on novel attribution models and probabilistic claims that were developed with litigation in mind, not neutral scientific inquiry.

This decision raises the bar.

By reinforcing rigorous evidentiary standards, the court has made clear that plaintiffs cannot use the courtroom as a backdoor to achieve policy outcomes they failed to win through legislation or regulation. That includes efforts to work around established frameworks like the Clean Air Act by asking courts to assign liability based on contested and evolving science.

Notably, one of the dissenting judges in this case may sound familiar to readers. He was recently featured in a media story raising questions about judicial judgment in a separate, unrelated controversy. That context makes the divide in this decision even more telling.

This ruling does not end these cases, but it does make them harder to win.

And it comes at a critical moment. As our recent report on judicial influence shows, there is a growing effort to embed litigation-friendly theories into the very materials judges rely on. That makes decisions like this one even more important. They restore the role of the court as an independent check, not a rubber stamp.

The takeaway is simple: science in the courtroom must meet a higher standard than advocacy.