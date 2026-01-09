Blackouts by Design: Berlin, Texas, and the High Cost of Energy Policy Failure
It doesn’t take terrorists to plunge a city into darkness. Bad energy policy can do the same thing—slower, but just as deadly.
This week, tens of thousands in Berlin are suffering through a fifth day without power or heat, the result of a targeted terror attack on the grid. What’s unfolding is a humanitarian catastrophe, with lives at risk and infrastructure paralyzed.
But while Berlin’s blackout is the result of intentional sabotage, Texans know all too well that policy can be just as destructive.