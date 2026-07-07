Jason Isaac, The Carbon King

Jason Isaac, The Carbon King

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Elizabeth Ames Coleman's avatar
Elizabeth Ames Coleman
2d

Jason, I concur with all this. However, there is always a lag time as the distribution chain catches up to a downturn in the spot market price of crude. This was a reality even before ESG had infiltrated its way into the economics of O & G markets...although these silly ESG regs - that do not make Americans safer or our nation cleaner - do contribute to clogging up the system.

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carbonates's avatar
carbonates
2d

I fully agree. However, some of those CEO's and Board members embrace this ideology and seem to think it is a business strategy. Some companies put more effort into carbon capture than they did into increasing production, thinking this would benefit the bottom line to receive Federal grants and Federal support for carbon prices (but notice how the large private operators did not jump on the trend). Staff was pulled away from production, regulatory, land, and engineering to design carbon capture. Now they are slowly being forced to accept that elections have consequences, and at least one carbon capture project has been sold off at a loss. Others will likely follow, as they were not economic even under the guaranteed carbon prices, and somehow believed those carbon prices would rise to meet their costs. It's like, they lose money on every tonne of carbon they put in the ground, but they hope to make up for it with volume. And keeping it in the ground becomes a perpetual liability. But I still can't get over the idea that California producers can get paid for carbon credits to plug producing wells- yes they really do this. Too many parts of the industry have lost rational thinking (any correlation with ESG?).

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