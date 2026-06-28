In Ayn Rand’s novel “Atlas Shrugged,” the men and women who keep the world running finally get fed up and walk away. The factories go dark, the trains stop, and the people who spent their lives building things vanish into a hidden valley to let the looters discover what life looks like without them.

It’s a satisfying fantasy. It is also a luxury that almost no one in the real economy actually has. When Washington comes for your livelihood, you cannot disappear into the mountains. You either stay and fight, or you fold.

For eight years, Atlas Energy Solutions, one of America’s most important energy companies, chose to fight. Atlas didn’t shrug.