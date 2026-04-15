Jason Isaac, The Carbon King

Jason Isaac, The Carbon King

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Amos Eno's avatar
Amos Eno
Apr 15

Please send this message to UK and Germany, after 40 years of nonsense USA finally finding its footing. 3 cheers for Secretary Wright.

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Suzie's avatar
Suzie
Apr 15

Exciting!

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