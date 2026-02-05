Jason Isaac — American Energy Works

Jason Isaac — American Energy Works

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
1d

Thank you for reporting on this, Hon. Jason Isaac. This story of effective and successful local opposition to the Green New Scam deserves wide dissemination.

Reply
Share
Dante's avatar
Dante
1d

The energy transition is the biggest lie this century.

It’s time to pull the plug on net zero.

No more solar, wind and batteries. Move resources to natural gas, nuclear and grid improvements.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason Isaac
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason A. Isaac · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture