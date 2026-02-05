The First BESS Collapse in Texas Signals a Bigger Reckoning

For the first time in Texas, a battery energy storage system (BESS) project has been stopped cold by local opposition. The Rock Creek BESS proposed near Comfort in Kendall County was not delayed, redesigned, or quietly shelved by regulators. It was voluntarily abandoned by the developer after sustained resistance from citizens, county officials, fire safety professionals, and a regional planning commission that refused to be intimidated or ignored.

That matters far beyond the Hill Country.

For years, BESS projects have been sold as benign grid helpers, neutral infrastructure that regulators should wave through with minimal scrutiny. In reality, they are capital-intensive, subsidy-dependent assets tied directly to unreliable wind and solar generation. They do not produce power. They arbitrage scarcity. And they exist only because state and federal policy have distorted markets in favor of politically preferred technologies.

A fire burns at Vistra Corp.’s Moss Landing battery storage facility in Moss Landing on Jan. 17.(Nic Coury / Getty Images)

The Rock Creek decision exposes how fragile that narrative really is.

The Flat Rock Energy Center was not a small project. East Point Energy proposed up to 250 MW of battery storage on land leased near an LCRA substation. The company is a subsidiary of Equinor, a Norwegian multinational that has aggressively pursued ESG-aligned investments across the United States. Like most BESS developers, East Point relied on a familiar playbook: promise grid benefits, downplay risks, lean on regulators to preempt local authority, and assume communities would eventually stand down.

Instead, the opposite happened.

Residents organized. County officials pushed back. The Kendall County Fire Marshal demanded compliance with stricter local fire codes. The county hired a national BESS expert. And the Hill Country Energy Sub-Regional Planning Commission, formed under Texas law specifically to coordinate against unwanted BESS installations, did exactly what it was created to do.

The result was not a negotiated compromise. It was a full stop.

That outcome deserves to be recognized for what it is: a warning shot to developers and regulators alike that the era of automatic approval is ending.

There is also an uncomfortable geopolitical reality embedded in this story. Roughly 90 percent of BESS facilities in the United States rely on lithium-ion batteries supplied by CATL, a Chinese company that Texas has now placed on its list of prohibited technologies. East Point’s withdrawal came immediately after Governor Abbott took that step, a reminder that the so-called energy transition is deeply entangled with foreign supply chains and national security risks that policymakers have been far too willing to ignore.

State regulators, particularly the Public Utility Commission of Texas, bear responsibility here. For years, they have allowed BESS and related infrastructure to slide through permitting frameworks that were never designed to evaluate their true costs or risks. Fire hazards, land use conflicts, grid reliability impacts, and the basic question of whether these projects deliver net value to ratepayers have been treated as afterthoughts. Communities have been told to trust the process, even when the process was clearly tilted in favor of developers.

Rock Creek shows what happens when that deference breaks down.

The same flawed logic driving the BESS buildout is now being used to justify massive new transmission projects, including proposals for 765 kV high-voltage power lines cutting across the Texas Hill Country. These lines are not being built to serve growing communities or new industrial demand. They exist to move unreliable generation built far from population centers to consumers who never asked for it.

This is not a free-market outcome. It is a cost-shifting scheme.

Under the current model, generators are insulated from the consequences of their siting decisions. Transmission costs are socialized and spread across ratepayers who will pay for decades for infrastructure required only because utilities chased politically fashionable generation instead of building power closer to load. Batteries are then layered on top to manage the instability those same policies created. Texans are forced to pay twice.

Governor Abbott has already identified this problem. In a directive to the PUC, he made clear that reliability costs should be allocated to “generation resources that cannot guarantee their own availability, such as wind and solar. Electric generators are expected to provide enough power to meet the needs of all Texans. When they fail to do so, those generators should shoulder the costs of that failure. Failing to do so creates an uneven playing field between non-renewable and renewable energy generators and creates uncertainty of available generation in ERCOT.”

That principle should not stop at generation. It must extend to transmission.

If a generator requires hundreds of miles of new high-voltage lines to reach customers, the generator should pay for that infrastructure. If a project cannot survive without externalizing transmission costs onto families, ranchers, and small businesses, it should not be built. Enforcing that single rule would do more to protect landowners, ratepayers, and grid reliability than any new mandate ever could.

Instead, Texans are being told that tearing up wide swaths of private land, subsidizing foreign-backed storage projects, and locking in higher electric bills is simply the price of progress. It is not. It is the price of allowing utilities to impose Green New Scam mandates through planning decisions rather than legislation or transparent regulation.

To be clear, this victory belongs to the people who fought it. The Officers and Board members of the Hill Country Energy Sub-Regional Planning Commission, the Kendall County Fire Marshal, and the citizens who stayed engaged for more than two years deserve genuine congratulations. They did the hard work, absorbed the pressure, and proved that local leadership still matters in an energy system increasingly distorted by top-down mandates and ESG orthodoxy.

But Texas cannot rely on ad hoc resistance county by county.

The collapse of the Rock Creek BESS is not an isolated incident. It is an early signal that the spell is breaking. Communities are asking harder questions. Policymakers are being forced to confront tradeoffs they preferred to ignore. And developers are discovering that “battery” is no longer a magic word that guarantees approval.

Texas just set a precedent. Others should pay attention.

The lesson from Rock Creek is not that communities must fight every project one at a time. It is that the Legislature must act. Texas law should require that generators who cannot guarantee their own availability pay the full cost of the reliability and transmission infrastructure their projects require. That means no socialized transmission, no ratepayer-funded band-aids, and no regulatory sleight of hand at the PUC. Until those costs are properly assigned, Texans will continue paying for energy policies they did not choose and infrastructure they do not need.